Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM stock traded down $7.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $370.68. 26,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,624. The stock has a market cap of $90.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $386.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.89.

In other news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,922. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,560 shares of company stock worth $40,153,633 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

