iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,843 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $174,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,410,000 after acquiring an additional 72,728 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,121,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,204,000 after buying an additional 61,244 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 603.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 845,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,333,000 after buying an additional 725,530 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 625,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,963,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,234,000 after buying an additional 43,231 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $4.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $299.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,695. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.10. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $198.40 and a 52-week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

