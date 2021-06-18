Harbor Advisory Corp MA Takes Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,366. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.08. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.86 and a 12-month high of $78.41.

