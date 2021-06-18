Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $3.50 Million in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 18,379 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.79. 196,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,076,920. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.66. The stock has a market cap of $132.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.93 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.91.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

