Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.6% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ traded down $2.64 on Friday, hitting $162.58. 273,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,728,417. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $428.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.21.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

