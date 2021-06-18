Berenberg Bank Increases Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Price Target to GBX 2,580

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,465 ($32.21) to GBX 2,580 ($33.71) in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OXIG. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

LON OXIG traded up GBX 50 ($0.65) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,310 ($30.18). 132,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,841. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,110.46. Oxford Instruments has a 52 week low of GBX 1,211.60 ($15.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,355 ($30.77).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) per share. This is an increase from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.