Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Earns Buy Rating from Libertas Partners

Libertas Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Numis Securities upgraded Origin Enterprises to an add rating and set a GBX 38 ($0.50) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Origin Enterprises alerts:

Origin Enterprises stock traded up GBX 0.06 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3.54 ($0.05). 1,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,423. Origin Enterprises has a 12-month low of GBX 2.42 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 4.15 ($0.05). The firm has a market cap of £4.44 million and a P/E ratio of 19.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Origin Enterprises plc operates as an agri-services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, and Ukraine. The company offers integrated agronomy and on-farm services, such as specialty agronomy, technology and strategic advisory, and agronomy advisory services. It also manufactures and distributes customized blended fertilizers and granulated lime; and specialist fertilizers for customers engaged in the marketing and distribution of specialist products.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.