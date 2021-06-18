Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BGAOY. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BGAOY remained flat at $$4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.20. Proximus has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.2888 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 6.46%.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Carrier & Wholesale Services (CWS), International Carrier Services (ICS), Customer Unit Operations (CUO), and Other Business Units segments.

