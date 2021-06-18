GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $326.63 million-329.38 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $436.61 million.

Shares of GOTU traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $13.23. 255,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,818,549. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of -1.19. GSX Techedu has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $149.05.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOTU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut GSX Techedu from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Nomura upgraded GSX Techedu from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $29.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup cut GSX Techedu from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut GSX Techedu from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

