Prospector Partners LLC Has $12 Million Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Prospector Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Littelfuse makes up about 1.5% of Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Prospector Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Littelfuse worth $11,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 12,836.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 26,315 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,037,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,748,000 after buying an additional 48,090 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 7,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.58, for a total transaction of $1,998,017.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,066.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total value of $565,679.40. Insiders sold 20,310 shares of company stock worth $5,443,651 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse stock traded down $9.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.07. 1,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,723. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.31. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.61 and a fifty-two week high of $287.92. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.76 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LFUS shares. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.25.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

