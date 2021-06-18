Prospector Partners LLC Lowers Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Prospector Partners LLC cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for approximately 1.4% of Prospector Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Prospector Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Church & Dwight worth $10,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,210,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,012,000 after purchasing an additional 152,026 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,081,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,827,000 after buying an additional 135,797 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,991,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,305,000 after buying an additional 17,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,436,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,533,000 after buying an additional 74,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD traded down $1.61 on Friday, hitting $83.85. 28,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,089. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.43 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.82.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.43.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

