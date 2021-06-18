Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Short Interest Up 29.1% in May

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the May 13th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions by 179.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.08. 9,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,389. The company has a market cap of $33.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.12. Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.30.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.67 million during the quarter. Nuverra Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 29.90%.

About Nuverra Environmental Solutions

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company provides water transfer, disposal, rental, and other services associated with the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas.

