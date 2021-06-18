Clever DeFi (CLVA) Market Cap Tops $1.04 Million

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 18th. Clever DeFi has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $11,767.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Clever DeFi has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Clever DeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00003602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00057305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00133575 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.40 or 0.00180623 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,383.30 or 1.00482977 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Clever DeFi Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 799,542 coins and its circulating supply is 793,721 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

Buying and Selling Clever DeFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clever DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clever DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

