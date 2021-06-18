BitTorrent (BTT) Price Hits $0.0031 on Major Exchanges

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $2.02 billion and approximately $206.56 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000192 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00012609 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00008426 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00016008 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007101 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002807 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

