Howe & Rusling Inc. Acquires 741 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 3.6% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% during the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.55. 94,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,630,690. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.07. The company has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.18, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.95.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

