Zacks: Analysts Expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MannKind’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). MannKind posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MannKind will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

MNKD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNKD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.34. The stock had a trading volume of 46,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,972,791. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.27. MannKind has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.92.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

