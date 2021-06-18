Insider Selling: EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Senior Officer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Senior Officer Christina Cepeliauskas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.69, for a total transaction of C$36,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$694,000.29.

Christina Cepeliauskas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, Christina Cepeliauskas sold 2,000 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total transaction of C$7,705.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Christina Cepeliauskas sold 8,700 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.03, for a total transaction of C$35,091.45.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Christina Cepeliauskas sold 9,300 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.04, for a total transaction of C$37,569.21.

EMX stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,631. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.07. EMX Royalty Co. has a 1-year low of C$2.53 and a 1-year high of C$4.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$313.46 million and a PE ratio of -24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.31, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.29.

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as Sweden and Norway.

