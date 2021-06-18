$3.38 EPS Expected for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will report $3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.77 and the lowest is $3.05. The Scotts Miracle-Gro posted earnings of $3.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year earnings of $9.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.23 to $9.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMG. Truist increased their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.57.

SMG traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.33. 2,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $126.75 and a one year high of $254.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In other news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total value of $210,447.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,599,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,045,468.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total transaction of $5,980,629.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,375.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,498 shares of company stock worth $12,050,147. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,208,000 after buying an additional 33,648 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,616,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

