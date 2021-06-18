Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 28,915 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,915 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.17% of Copart worth $44,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,932,000 after acquiring an additional 665,082 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Copart by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,914,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,362,000 after acquiring an additional 443,023 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Copart by 450.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,174,000 after purchasing an additional 106,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Copart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,635,000 after purchasing an additional 25,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CPRT traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.57. The stock had a trading volume of 9,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,316. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.74. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.55 and a 1 year high of $130.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

