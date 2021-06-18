Pecaut & CO. Sells 8,700 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Pecaut & CO. cut its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International accounts for approximately 1.4% of Pecaut & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $804,067,000 after buying an additional 1,532,724 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,783,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $472,702,000 after purchasing an additional 417,293 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,438,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,588,000 after purchasing an additional 190,613 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,675,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,008,000 after purchasing an additional 106,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,034,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,236,000 after purchasing an additional 241,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QSR traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,732. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.92.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.43%.

In related news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 25,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $1,808,168.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,812,614.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $621,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,300,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 387,546 shares of company stock worth $26,525,760 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QSR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.59.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

