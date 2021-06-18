Brokerages Expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to Post $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. WSFS Financial reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 284.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $162.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 8.36%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WSFS. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.17. 3,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,565. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $728,897.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $546,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,234 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $62,391.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,110 shares of company stock worth $7,231,234 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 26.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 26,815 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

