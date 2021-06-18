Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA trimmed its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for approximately 1.6% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $582,273,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 660.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $193,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244,379 shares during the period. Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 475.4% in the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 4,513,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $144,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728,901 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 229.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,103 shares during the last quarter. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ENB. Argus upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

ENB stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,760,366. The stock has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.65.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.6778 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.20%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

