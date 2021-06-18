Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Takes $218.19 Million Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,591,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,186,000. Dover accounts for about 1.6% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,469,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,496,000 after purchasing an additional 609,276 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,029,000 after purchasing an additional 593,327 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 897,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,138,000 after acquiring an additional 333,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dover by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,175,000 after acquiring an additional 270,843 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.91.

Shares of DOV traded down $2.29 on Friday, reaching $143.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,151. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.41. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $90.03 and a twelve month high of $155.77.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

