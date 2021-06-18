Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $369.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will post sales of $369.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $358.80 million to $391.54 million. Medical Properties Trust reported sales of $291.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.18.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.96. 235,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,033,031. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.54. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

