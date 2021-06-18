Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Position Raised by Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 1,163.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,850 shares during the period. Danimer Scientific accounts for about 1.1% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $5,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Danimer Scientific by 6.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danimer Scientific stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,998. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 14.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of -54.79. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $66.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.74.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.03 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

