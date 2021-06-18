Credits Price Reaches $0.0474 on Major Exchanges (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Credits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0474 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. Credits has a total market capitalization of $10.58 million and $559,185.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00012668 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004510 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000653 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

