PlayGame Price Tops $0.0005 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. PlayGame has a market cap of $451,320.35 and approximately $7,603.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PlayGame has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One PlayGame coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00058387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00024310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $261.45 or 0.00719908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00082682 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00042388 BTC.

PlayGame Coin Profile

PlayGame (CRYPTO:PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

