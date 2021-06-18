Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Investment analysts at National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a C$1.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 102.70% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TSE:GSV traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.74. 154,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,749. The firm has a market cap of C$264.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 20.38, a current ratio of 20.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Gold Standard Ventures has a twelve month low of C$0.63 and a twelve month high of C$1.50.

Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gold Standard Ventures will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.

