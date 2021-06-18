Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,431 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.09% of ServiceNow worth $86,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,677,637,000 after buying an additional 99,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,425,387,000 after buying an additional 65,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,026,748,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $904,356,000 after buying an additional 154,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,459,000 after buying an additional 836,019 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 932 shares in the company, valued at $473,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,867 shares of company stock valued at $17,027,385. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.83.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $531.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $498.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 707.20, a PEG ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.50 and a 52 week high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

