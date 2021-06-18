Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Pacific Global Investment Management CO

Pacific Global Investment Management CO lowered its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5,455.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.70. 79,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,919,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.53.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CARR. Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.87.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

