Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,932 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,677% compared to the average daily volume of 165 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LZB. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter worth about $502,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 10.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 111.2% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 296,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,599,000 after purchasing an additional 156,145 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. La-Z-Boy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

La-Z-Boy stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.30. 6,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,724. La-Z-Boy has a 52 week low of $25.53 and a 52 week high of $46.74. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.72.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $519.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.53 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

