Investors Buy High Volume of Chart Industries Call Options (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,066 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,111% compared to the typical daily volume of 88 call options.

GTLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen raised their target price on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Chart Industries stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.58. 6,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,601. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.84. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $39.34 and a 12-month high of $167.39.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,909,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,179,000 after purchasing an additional 264,882 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,433,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 23,548 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

