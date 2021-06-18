Retirement Income Solutions Inc Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 61,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 20,881 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,332,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,750,783. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.68. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.30 and a twelve month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

