Pecaut & CO. Sells 448 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Pecaut & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land makes up about 6.9% of Pecaut & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $9,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,522,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1,300.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,774,000 after purchasing an additional 148,846 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,161 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,473,000. Institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tyler Glover acquired 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,503.93 per share, with a total value of $40,606.11. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,620.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 284 shares of company stock worth $455,765. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of TPL traded up $17.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,527.48. 592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,481. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,558.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.95 and a beta of 2.20. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $427.69 and a twelve month high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.22 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

