Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) was upgraded by Scotiabank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$10.00. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.58.

TSE:POU traded up C$0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$14.34. The company had a trading volume of 521,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,807. The firm has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.39. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.48 and a 52 week high of C$15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The company had revenue of C$279.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$209.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$86,324.00.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

