Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Price Target Cut to C$15.00 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Acumen Capital from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.80% from the company’s current price.
Shares of TSE:ADW.A traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$9.69. The company had a trading volume of 215,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,699. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$423.16 million and a P/E ratio of 12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Andrew Peller has a one year low of C$7.84 and a one year high of C$11.68.
About Andrew Peller
