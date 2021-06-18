Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Price Target Cut to C$15.00 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Acumen Capital from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.80% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TSE:ADW.A traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$9.69. The company had a trading volume of 215,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,699. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$423.16 million and a P/E ratio of 12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Andrew Peller has a one year low of C$7.84 and a one year high of C$11.68.

About Andrew Peller

Andrew Peller Limited produces and markets wine, spirits, and wine related products. The company's principal products include blended table wines, sparkling and fortified wines, and varietal wines, as well as icewines. It offers wines under various trademarks, including Andrés Wines, Andrew Peller Limited, Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Red Rooster, Sandhill, Wayne Gretzky Estates, No.

