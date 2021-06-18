Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,533,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 288,137 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Prologis were worth $166,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Prologis by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 777,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,362,000 after buying an additional 49,618 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel grew its stake in Prologis by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 234,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,804,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $703,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Prologis by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 98,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,353,000 after buying an additional 19,517 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $122.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.94. The stock has a market cap of $90.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.93 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.08.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

