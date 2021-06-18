Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Acquired by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,925,560,000 after buying an additional 6,263,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,467,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,655,000 after buying an additional 808,123 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Hologic by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,855,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,028,000 after buying an additional 609,375 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,200,000 after buying an additional 594,505 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on HOLX. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Shares of HOLX stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.57. 34,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.37. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

