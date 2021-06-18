Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $3.28 Million in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 90,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DISH. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in DISH Network by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,824,000 after buying an additional 4,991,543 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,125,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,224 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 981.3% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 688,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after buying an additional 625,028 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 206.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 832,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,150,000 after buying an additional 561,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $589,044. Insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

DISH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark began coverage on DISH Network in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

NASDAQ:DISH traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.32. 62,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,178,707. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.16.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

