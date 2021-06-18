Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s 10th Largest Position

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 986,794 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 0.9% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.43% of Texas Instruments worth $4,246,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $527,847,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,536,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,174,000 after buying an additional 964,421 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,277,864,000 after buying an additional 904,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 109.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,774,000 after purchasing an additional 834,847 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.96. 167,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,635,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $169.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.35 and a 12 month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

