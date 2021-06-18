GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given Buy Rating at Libertas Partners

Libertas Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Libertas Partners currently has a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GSK. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,370 ($17.90) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,554.81 ($20.31).

GSK stock traded down GBX 14.40 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,421 ($18.57). The company had a trading volume of 14,917,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,113,240. The company has a market capitalization of £71.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.64. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,678.62 ($21.93). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,352.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 648 shares of company stock worth $867,889.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

