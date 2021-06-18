Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Receives Underperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,430 ($31.75) and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,430 ($31.75) and gave the company a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,758 ($36.03) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Admiral Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,536.33 ($33.14).

Admiral Group stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,209 ($41.93). 782,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,831. The company has a market capitalization of £9.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,837.14. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,234 ($29.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,257 ($42.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

