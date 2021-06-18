REAL (REAL) Price Down 8.5% This Week

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One REAL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0618 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges. REAL has a total market capitalization of $621,518.71 and $278.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, REAL has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00058654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00024333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.08 or 0.00722683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00082706 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00042319 BTC.

REAL Profile

REAL (REAL) is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . REAL’s official website is www.real.markets

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

REAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

