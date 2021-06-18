Numis Securities Reiterates Add Rating for Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)

Numis Securities restated their add rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,828 ($23.88) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CBG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Saturday, June 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Close Brothers Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,341.67 ($17.53).

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

CBG stock traded down GBX 29 ($0.38) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,529 ($19.98). The stock had a trading volume of 556,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,576. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of GBX 941 ($12.29) and a one year high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,602. The stock has a market cap of £2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.06.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.