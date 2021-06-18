KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 89.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442,352 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $71,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 787,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,130,000 after buying an additional 345,346 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 425,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,494,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 233.4% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 343,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,204,000 after buying an additional 240,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 303,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,175,000 after buying an additional 227,657 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KWEB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.88. 178,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,836,428. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.87. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $60.60 and a 52 week high of $104.94.

