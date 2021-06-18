DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.450-3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.60 billion-16.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.91 billion.DXC Technology also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.720-0.760 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DXC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of DXC Technology from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DXC Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.44.

DXC traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $36.48. 70,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,790,928. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.71. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $41.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,820 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

