Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 67,250 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,000. EOG Resources makes up about 0.5% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,838 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,417,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $230,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,499 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,944,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,291,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $166,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,343 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EOG. Barclays raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.46.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EOG stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $80.18. 134,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,415,954. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 814.38, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.01%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.