Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Numis Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 27.57% from the stock’s previous close.

MOTR has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Motorpoint Group from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

MOTR traded up GBX 1.56 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 313.56 ($4.10). 131,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,396. Motorpoint Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 221 ($2.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 321.50 ($4.20). The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 451.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £282.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 272.80.

In other Motorpoint Group news, insider Adele Cooper purchased 13,327 shares of Motorpoint Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40) per share, with a total value of £34,650.20 ($45,270.71). Also, insider Chris Morgan acquired 13,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, for a total transaction of £39,797.20 ($51,995.30).

Motorpoint Group Company Profile

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. The company operates 13 retail sites across Great Britain.

