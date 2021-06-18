Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM)

Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRSM. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Blue Prism Group to a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Blue Prism Group from GBX 1,375 ($17.96) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price objective on shares of Blue Prism Group in a report on Monday, May 17th.

PRSM traded down GBX 82 ($1.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 826.50 ($10.80). The stock had a trading volume of 2,347,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,598. Blue Prism Group has a 1 year low of GBX 810.50 ($10.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,900 ($24.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,072.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £789.70 million and a P/E ratio of -9.02.

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

