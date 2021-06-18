Brokerages Expect Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) to post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evoke Pharma’s earnings. Evoke Pharma reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evoke Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Evoke Pharma.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million.

Shares of EVOK stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.41. 6,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,070. The stock has a market cap of $45.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45. Evoke Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $6.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $616,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 723,897 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 219,884 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 1,709.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,757 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 30,002 shares during the period. 13.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

